71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Second person arrested after Hammond shooting that killed one Wednesday

3 weeks 1 day 6 hours ago Wednesday, October 09 2024 Oct 9, 2024 October 09, 2024 11:00 PM October 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Robert Blackwell, left, Johnathan Blackwell, right

HAMMOND - One person died and two others were arrested after a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called to a mobile home on West I-55 Service Road for a shooting, where they found Terrell Fontenette, 35, dead inside. They believe the shooting came as a result of an argument.

Johnathan Blackwell, 35, was booked for second degree murder Wednesday. He faces additional charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and was booked on outstanding warrants in relation to a domestic violence incident from April.

Trending News

Robert Blackwell, 32, was booked for one count of obstruction of justice.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days