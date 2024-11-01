71°
Second person arrested after Hammond shooting that killed one Wednesday
HAMMOND - One person died and two others were arrested after a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they were called to a mobile home on West I-55 Service Road for a shooting, where they found Terrell Fontenette, 35, dead inside. They believe the shooting came as a result of an argument.
Johnathan Blackwell, 35, was booked for second degree murder Wednesday. He faces additional charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and was booked on outstanding warrants in relation to a domestic violence incident from April.
Robert Blackwell, 32, was booked for one count of obstruction of justice.
