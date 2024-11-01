Second person arrested after Hammond shooting that killed one Wednesday

Robert Blackwell, left, Johnathan Blackwell, right

HAMMOND - One person died and two others were arrested after a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called to a mobile home on West I-55 Service Road for a shooting, where they found Terrell Fontenette, 35, dead inside. They believe the shooting came as a result of an argument.

Johnathan Blackwell, 35, was booked for second degree murder Wednesday. He faces additional charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and was booked on outstanding warrants in relation to a domestic violence incident from April.

Robert Blackwell, 32, was booked for one count of obstruction of justice.