Second of 3 suspects pleads no contest to conspiracy charges connected to death of Southern student

ST. FRANCISVILLE — Another person arrested on West Feliciana Parish conspiracy charges in connection with the killing of Steven Harris, a former Southern University sophomore who was found shot dead in western Mississippi, pleaded no contest on Monday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Derek Hollins Jr. was among three people arrested in connection with Harris' July 2024 death. He was given credit for time served as part of his plea deal.

Hollins, authorities said, is believed to have used a Glock that was made into an automatic weapon to kill Harris, who was found shot multiple times. Calajia Jack and Allyah Martin were also arrested in connection with the killing, with all three arrested on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in West Feliciana Parish.

Earlier this year, Martin pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

The trio is still set to face the more severe charges, specifically murder, for the killing in Mississippi.