Ochsner athletic trainer highlights common youth baseball injuries, how to remedy, prevent them

BATON ROUGE — Youth baseball season is right around the corner, and parents should be aware of how their kids can avoid injuries while on the field.

Ochsner Health account manager and athletic trainer Corey Elvir visited 2une In on Monday to share some of the more common injuries in youth baseball and how kids can avoid them.

He said that the most common injuries stem from overuse, especially in the shoulder and elbow. This, as well as muscle strains and ligament sprains, can be caused by skipping warm-ups or not properly stretching before playing or practicing.

Playing without providing the body time for recovery and improper techniques can also cause these injuries.

Elvir says that incorporating dynamic stretching like arm circles, lunges and torso twists, as well as working to gradually build into throwing rather than going full speed right away, can help alleviate these injuries.