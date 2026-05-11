79°
Latest Weather Blog
Phone and internet service down at Livonia Town Hall, utility office
LIVONIA — Telephone and internet services at Livonia Town Hall and Livonia Utility Systems went out Monday morning.
The outage was announced on the town's Facebook page at 8:45 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Intracoastal West Water System to experience periods of low pressure as crews...
-
Man sentenced to 40 years after pleading to reduced charges in death...
-
Second of 3 suspects pleads no contest to conspiracy charges connected to...
-
Investigative Unit: Former St. Francisville Police officer pleads not guilty to 2022...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 182 closed in multiple places after pair of...