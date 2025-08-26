Second man arrested after armed bank robbery in Franklin

FRANKLIN - Police arrested a second man Tuesday following an armed bank robbery in Franklin, the Franklin Police Department said.

Police arrested J'Trell Connor, 25, Tuesday afternoon after he and Brennan Burney, 28, allegedly went into a bank with handguns and demanded money from employees.

Both men were booked for armed robbery, six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment. He was also wanted on a warrant for terrorizing and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Connor is being held with no bond; Burney was under a $1.1M bond.