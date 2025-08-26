85°
Latest Weather Blog
Second man arrested after armed bank robbery in Franklin
FRANKLIN - Police arrested a second man Tuesday following an armed bank robbery in Franklin, the Franklin Police Department said.
Police arrested J'Trell Connor, 25, Tuesday afternoon after he and Brennan Burney, 28, allegedly went into a bank with handguns and demanded money from employees.
Both men were booked for armed robbery, six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment. He was also wanted on a warrant for terrorizing and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.
Trending News
Connor is being held with no bond; Burney was under a $1.1M bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
17-year-old shot during road rage incident died, family says
-
Mayor Sid Edwards undecided on potential EMS-Fire merger after paramedics raise concerns
-
Smitty's Supply employee recounts fast evacuation of facility
-
Smitty's: "Almost all employees are being laid off", no severance package offered
-
2 Your Town: Tarzan of the Bayou, The forgotten film legacy of...
Sports Video
-
Southern learning lessons from season opening loss to prepare for next game
-
State Rep. Dixon McMakin taking over as Tiger Stadium announcer with Dan...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Aaron Anderson changes the Tigers fate against Sooners with...
-
LSU football enters game week with expectations aplenty