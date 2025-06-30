Arrest made in Franklin bank robbery, one man still on the run

FRANKLIN - Police officers in Franklin are searching for one of two people accused of robbing a bank at gunpoint on Friday.

The police department said two men went into a bank with handguns on Friday at 3:45 p.m. and demanded money from employees.

The following day, 28-year-old Brennan Burney was arrested and held under a $1.1M bond.

Officers are still searching for J'Trell Connor, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Both men are facing charges of armed robbery, false imprisonment and six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Burney was booked on additional charges of possession of marijuana and bringing contraband into a penal institution.