Second man accused in 2018 robbery of four juveniles pleads guilty; sentenced to 15 years

DONALDSONVILLE — A man arrested for the 2018 armed robbery of four juveniles in Ascension Parish has pleaded guilty more than 6 years after the initial crime, court records say.

Desean Landry, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts of first-degree robbery. Landry is the second of two defendants, after Joshua Sorina, to be convicted for the July 2018 crime. Sorina was found guilty in 2021 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Sorina and Landry robbed four juveniles at gunpoint at an LA 73 Sonic Drive-In in Dutchtown on July 19, 2018. The two men then fled the scene in one of the victim's vehicles. Eventually, the two men led deputies on a high-speed chase into St. James Parish before crashing on LA 18 near St. James High School, court records said.

Sorina and Landry then fled on foot before Landry, of Alexandria, was apprehended hiding on St. James High School property. Later that evening, St. James Parish deputies arrested Sorina after he was identified asking security guards at a local plant to use their phone. He also gave deputies a false identity, claiming that his car had broken down in the area.

Landry's plea agreement included a sentencing of 15 years in prison with credit for time served.

Sorina was found guilty in October 2021 and sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2022.