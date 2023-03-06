SEC Tourney loss tumbles LSU women's hoops in final AP poll

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women’s basketball program took a header in the final Associated Press poll following their 17 point collapse to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. Kim Mulkey’s crew dropped from fifth to ninth in the last poll released before Selection Sunday.



LSU will learn it’s NCAA Tournament path on Sunday evening but will now be on the bubble for the two-seed and a host site for the first and second rounds following the loss.



South Carolina, Iowa, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford round out the top five of the final AP poll.



Maryland, UConn, Utah, LSU and Villanova are the back half of the top ten.



LSU lost just their second game of the season on Saturday to Tennessee 69-67 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, however they did remain inside the Top-10 for the twelfth consecutive week.



The 2023 NCAA Tournament field of 68 teams will be announced on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.



Looking to host first- and second-round games in Baton Rouge, LSU will a watch party inside the PMAC on Sunday evening.