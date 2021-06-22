Sears closing Hammond location

HAMMOND – A staple of the bustling interstate interchange here will close in a few months.

Sears announced the Hammond, Louisiana, location is among 46 Sears or Kmart stores that will close by November. It is the only store of either line closing in Louisiana.

Sears and Kmart are owned by the same company.

The stores closing in November are labeled “unprofitable.”

“We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed. We thank associates affected by these store closures for their many contributions to our company. Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores,” Sears said in a news release.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as August 30.

Sears closed its Cortana location in January 2017. A Kmart store in Gonzales also closed that same year.

The Hammond Sears location survived the closing of the Hammond Square Mall, a 70’s -era indoor shopping center for locals in Tangipahoa and eastern Livingston Parish. Sears, an anchor of the development, remained open as the mall surrounding it was torn down and an open-air shopping center was developed.

