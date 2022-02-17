Search underway for missing cruise ship passenger off Louisiana coast

File photo

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Carnival Cruise passenger who reportedly fell overboard in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard said the passenger, described as a 32-year-old African-American woman, fell off the Carnival Valor cruise ship sometime before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened about 150 miles off the southwestern coast of Louisiana.

Multiple aerial crews are assisting in the search.