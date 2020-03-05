Search for EBR Schools superintendent continues with Thursday night meeting

When officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board announced their search for a new superintendent, a host of qualified applicants responded and as of Thursday, EBR officials will have twenty-three applications to sift through.

It's expected that by Thursday evening, fewer than seven applicants will remain as contenders for the position.

Fortunately, these officials will have assistance as they make their choice. An Austin-based search firm performed a thorough review of each applicant and provided officials with a list of candidates who they believe qualify as top contenders.

Their list includes:

-Leslie Brown, chief portfolio services officer for Broward County Public -Schools in Florida

-LaMont Cole, EBR Metro Councilman

-Adam Smith, EBR Schools Associate Superintendent

-Quentina Timoll, EBR Schools Assistant Superintendent

-Marshall Tuck, former president a California-based charter school group

-Paul Vallas, former Louisiana Recovery School District Superintendent

According to The Advocate, Thursday’s special meeting to review each application will begin immediately after another School Board meeting at 5 p.m.