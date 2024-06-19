Search fails to turn up work-release escapee; there's speculation he went to SW Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Law officers said Wednesday that they suspect a state prison inmate who leapt from a van while being transported to a work-release site may have left the Baton Rouge area for southwestern Louisiana.

Shawn Simien, 34, had been convicted on a first-degree robbery charge after being accused in Calcasieu Parish in 2019. He had been taking part in a work-release program pending his release from prison on August 2025.

Workforce officials said Simien jumped from the van Tuesday while it was near the intersection of Plank and Hooper roads. Search crews using dogs and helicopters were unable to find Simien, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that searchers were still looking for Simien. Work-release officials said that since Simien is from the Lake Charles area, he may have been able to find a ride there.