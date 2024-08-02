94°
Latest Weather Blog
Search ends for missing 8-year-old twins last seen in New Orleans after both were located in good health
NEW ORLEANS— The search for twin 8-year-old girls who were reported missing by Louisiana State Police has come to an end after they were found safe on Friday with their non-custodial mother, WWL reports.
Troopers said Alessandra Leonor Bruno and her sister Sofia were last seen at the Rock-N-Sake Sushi Bar off Fulton Street in New Orleans. Her biological mother, 36-year-old Alejandra Gutierrez was suspected of taking her Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.
Trending News
Troopers said Gutierrez had abducted Bruno before. Bruno suffers from a medical condition and needs medication, which the mother does not have, troopers said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police issue missing child advisory for 8 year old girl last...
-
LSU football starts fall camp off right
-
Iberville Parish teachers hoping Grosse Tete bridge closure won't affect students' education
-
Prairieville woman accused of having sex with teen, sending 'lewd images and...
-
Port Allen man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile