Search ends for missing 8-year-old twins last seen in New Orleans after both were located in good health

By: Dylan Meche

NEW ORLEANS— The search for twin 8-year-old girls who were reported missing by Louisiana State Police has come to an end after they were found safe on Friday with their non-custodial mother, WWL reports.

Troopers said Alessandra Leonor Bruno and her sister Sofia were last seen at the Rock-N-Sake Sushi Bar off Fulton Street in New Orleans. Her biological mother, 36-year-old Alejandra Gutierrez was suspected of taking her Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.

Troopers said Gutierrez had abducted Bruno before. Bruno suffers from a medical condition and needs medication, which the mother does not have, troopers said.

