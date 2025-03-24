Latest Weather Blog
Search continues for missing Baton Rouge man
BATON ROUGE - The search continues for Baton Rouge man Walter "Keith" Rowland who was reported missing in early March. His stepson Ian Seghers was taken into custody in connection with his disappearance.
Law enforcement was called to do a welfare check on him when a family member reported that he wasn't answering calls and missed a weekly visit. Neighbors said that they saw the police presence at his home along Jean Street that day.
"The police were just posted up in the front and back for hours. Then suddenly SWAT came in and battered the door and no one was there. No one had been there for like a week," a neighbor said.
A neighbor said Rowland lived in his home on Jean Street for years while Seghers stayed in a camper next to the house. They described Rowland as quiet and a man who kept to himself.
"I know he's been living here a long time. He drinks water, mind his business. Don't really bother nobody," a neighbor said.
Neighbors said they did not notice anything odd between the two men but police noted their relationship was strained when Seghers' mother died.
"I would see them out in their backyard a lot. Just doing normal stuff, working on the car with their cats and stuff. Then one week or a few weeks ago, they kind of just disappeared altogether. Like the cats, the son, the man. Everyone was just gone," another neighbor said.
March 16, an arrest warrant was put out for Seghers after he was spotted driving Rowland's vehicle in Pearl River. Law enforcement took him into custody in Ocean Springs, Miss., where he is currently being held without bond until he able to be transported back to Baton Rouge. Rowland has not been found.
