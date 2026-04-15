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Authorities detail events that led up to shooting that injured 2 people at Tasker Park in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA — Authorities on Wednesday revealed more details that led up to a shooting that left two injured at Ponchatoula's Tasker Park over the weekend.
Officials said that, around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Ponchatoula Police officers working security at Tasker Park along North First Street heard gunshots coming from a large crowd of people. Officers then found one person shot in the leg, with another victim, also shot in the leg, arriving at the hospital later.
Both people are in stable condition.
Detectives believe that four Black males walked south on North First toward one of the injured people before starting a fight near the park's southeast corner. After this, at least one of the four produced a handgun and began firing, striking both victims and multiple vehicles.
Anyone with information or video footage around the time of the shooting should contact Ponchatoula Police Department Detective Jimmy McGovern or Detective Collin Lee at (985) 386-6548. Authorities say they are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to solving the crime.
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