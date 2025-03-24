Latest Weather Blog
Man connected to Baton Rouge missing persons case taken into custody in Mississippi
OCEAN SPRINGS - A man who was seen driving the car of his stepfather who went missing in Baton Rouge and has not been seen since the beginning of March was taken into custody in Mississippi.
Ian Anthony Seghers was arrested and put into the Jackson County jail in Pascagoula, Miss. The Baton Rouge Police Department put out an arrest warrant for Seghers March 16 after his stepfather Walter “Keith” Rowland was reported missing March 9.
The warrant, which is for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, says that Seghers lived in a camper on Rowland's property along Jean Street. A welfare check was called in for Rowland by a family member after he missed their weekly visit and stopped answering calls. As of Sunday, Rowland has not been found.
Officers interviewed witnesses who said Seghers asked them to borrow a shovel to "bury a dog" shortly before Rowland was reported missing.
Seghers was spotted driving his vehicle in Pearl River, La. and in Bay St. Louis, Miss. He was taken into custody in Ocean Springs and was held without a bond until he can be moved to Baton Rouge.
