Entergy asking PSC to fast-track proposed billions in energy investments to power Meta data center

ALEXANDRIA — On Wednesday, Entergy is asking the Public Service Commission to fast-track a proposal for billions of dollars in new energy investments to power a data center being built in northeast Louisiana by Facebook parent company Meta.

Entergy's partnership with Meta calls for billions of dollars in investments into several new gas plants, batteries and other aspects of power generation to power the plant. They are also proposing two other gas plants in the River Parish and Lake Charles areas.

If approved by the PSC, a final vote on the new power plan could be held in November, only eight months after Entergy first applied for the proposed energy expansion. According to NOLA.com, the company wants to forego a formal recommendation from an administrative judge, a typical procedure, but one that is not binding on the commission.

WATCH THE MEETING HERE:

NOLA.com also reported that a December rule change exempts utility companies like Entergy that are seeking to build new infrastructure from going to the market to prove that the new generation is the cheapest and most reliable option available.

Entergy says Meta is paying for seven natural gas-fueled combined-cycle power plants for the project, as well as 240 miles of new transmission lines and nuclear power and energy storage upgrades. WBRZ previously reported that the Public Service Commission approved three new Entergy plants to power the $10 billion development in Richland Parish.

Entergy also argued that the agreement for the expanded energy grid around the Meta project is expected to deliver approximately $2.65 billion in total customer benefits over two decades.

Last month, Commissioner Davante Lewis, who voted against the original three-plant deal, said he remains concerned that some costs may fall on customers despite promises from the companies.

"We know with inflation, costs are going up. What are those costs going to be for ratepayers? Will we see these costs if they don't renew their contract after 20 years? What is the risk factor that's put on the Louisiana people?" Lewis said in March. "I will do what I did in the first Meta deal, which is vigorously review every deal, ask every question, review every detail, and ensure the people of Louisiana are protected."