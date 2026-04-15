DOC says 46-year-old inmate died Tuesday in Angola; West Feliciana Parish deputies investigating

ANGOLA — A 46-year-old Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate's death is under investigation by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, Department of Corrections officials told WBRZ on Wednesday.

Reginald Basile died Tuesday in Angola. His cause of death, DOC says, is still under investigation pending an autopsy.

"The Department has no further comment at this time," DOC said.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Brian Spillman confirmed that an inmate died and that detectives are currently investigating as an "unusual occurrence." He said he did not have any other information and deferred to the Department of Corrections.

WBRZ previously reported last week that inmate Walter Davis, 37, died. His death followed the death of a 71-year-old in February and a 37-year-old in January.