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5 injured in crash involving ambulance along Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance along Winbourne Avenue.
According to officials, the five people were hospitalized in stable condition.
The crash happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Winbourne and Elm Drive.
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The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.
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