Seahawks blast Saints in Seattle

SEATTLE - The New Orleans Saints never seemed to have a chance on Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks dominated New Orleans in Seattle, going up 21-0 in the first quarter before winning 44-13.

It was a sloppy performance for Kellen Moore's team, marked by poor special teams play and multiple double-digit penalties. A personal foul penalty on Bryan Bresee extended Seattle's first drive that eventually ended in a touchdown. After the Saints next drive stalled, Seattle returned the punt for a touchdown. Then, after New Orleans was forced to punt on the next drive, the Seahawks blocked the punt and scored a touchdown a few plays later.

Seattle would score two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 38-6 lead into halftime. The Saints only touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Spencer Rattler connected with Jack Stoll for a 13-yard touchdown.

Rattler finished the day 28-for-39 for 219 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Saints are now 0-3 this season, marking the first time the franchise has started 0-3 since 2016. New Orleans travels back across country to play at 3-0 Buffalo next Sunday.