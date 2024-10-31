74°
Latest Weather Blog
Scotlandville Magnet High School hosts college and career fair for students
SCOTLANDVILLE — Scotlandville Magnet High School hosted a college and career fair on Thursday.
The event was designed to get students ready for both college and their careers, whether they attend school after graduating high school or not.
Trending News
The event’s organizers’ mission was to make sure students take advantage of opportunities and make connections with industry leaders to learn about different jobs and careers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dad questioning why deputy still has job after accidentally using stun gun...
-
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in...
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors
-
Louisiana Law Enforcement officers who fell in line of duty in 2023...
-
Wanted BR man involved in standoff ends up in hospital with self-inflicted...