School system hosting press conference Thursday morning to introduce new superintendent
BATON ROUGE - After a tumultuous selection process, the East Baton Rouge School Board has finally chosen its new leader: Metro Council member LaMont Cole.
For those unfamiliar with Cole and his work, the school board is hosting a press conference Thursday morning to introduce the new superintendent and perhaps answer some questions about what comes next for the school system, as well as the now-vacant seat on the Metro Council itself.
That press conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on WBRZ's YouTube page here as well as on our live feed here.
