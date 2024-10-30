School resource officer put on leave after student shot with taser at bus transfer site Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - A sheriff's deputy working as a school resource officer accidentally shot an eighth-grade girl with a stun gun at a bus transfer site Tuesday, a statement from the school system says.

The school system put Deputy Nicholas Davis on leave from his extra duty job at Eva Legard Center for Environmental and Coastal Studies on East Polk Street, a system spokesman said.

Davis, who works at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, won't be allowed to work extra duty or carry a stun gun until he is retrained and recertified with that weapon, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

The girl's father said she was involved in a fight at the transfer site after school on Tuesday. WBRZ is not naming the father to avoid identifying the child.

School system spokesman Perry Robinson said the deputy at the bus transfer site was trying to break up the fight.

"During the intervention, the officer intended to activate the stun gun's alert noise to safely defuse the situation. Unfortunately, the prongs made unintended contact with a student," a statement from the school said.

The girl's father said her mother picked her up and took her to see a doctor.