77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

School bus, 18-wheeler crash in Central leaves trailer in ditch; no injuries

1 hour 23 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, September 20 2022 Sep 20, 2022 September 20, 2022 7:34 AM September 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTRAL - A crash involving a school bus carrying students and an 18-wheeler left the truck's trailer in a ditch and heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning. 

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said that while no injuries were reported, delays piled up while tow trucks arrived to pull the bus from the road and the truck from the ditch.

Trending News

Traffic around Sullivan and Hooper Roads was brought to a standstill, and Corcoran advised drivers to avoid the area and find a different route.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days