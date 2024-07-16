School Board set to meet on Thursday for superintendent vote

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is pushing ahead with a superintendent vote Thursday after Kevin George, the only candidate to win any votes from board members, dropped out.

Andrea Zayas is the only name on the ballot, although she received no votes after being named a finalist. Only four of nine school board members voted for Kevin George. The rest abstained.

District 2 representative Dadrius Lanus says someone else can be filled in the ballot— but five school board members have to put the same name in order for them to be up for vote.

"We as board members have to come together as community leaders and decide on the most critical position we possibly can in this current time that we're in," Lanus said.

Valencea Johnson, president of the teachers union, said that the organization's members still intend to skip work if Interim Superintendent Adam Smith is not selected.

"With the time that we have until the deadline, appointing Adam Smith is the only thing that makes sense," Johnson said.

"The community said they wanted Adam, and for him not even to make it as a finalist I think said a lot for not just here but it sent a resounding effect across our entire community," Lanus said.

Smith's term expires July 27.