School board plans to discuss security, discipline after massive fights shut down high school

2 hours 41 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, September 07 2022 Sep 7, 2022 September 07, 2022 6:51 AM September 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - After multiple violent fights at Livonia High School, one of them causing the school to be put into lockdown while law enforcement investigated, the parish school board is having a special meeting to discuss follow-up actions. 

An agenda for the Wednesday night meeting lists the following items as points of discussion:

1. Discussion and/or action regarding security personnel, security plans/procedures, or devices and the assessment and implementation of any plans or procedures relative to the same.

2. Discussion and/or action regarding disciplinary policies.

This is a developing story.

