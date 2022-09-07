School board plans to discuss security, discipline after massive fights shut down high school

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - After multiple violent fights at Livonia High School, one of them causing the school to be put into lockdown while law enforcement investigated, the parish school board is having a special meeting to discuss follow-up actions.

An agenda for the Wednesday night meeting lists the following items as points of discussion:

1. Discussion and/or action regarding security personnel, security plans/procedures, or devices and the assessment and implementation of any plans or procedures relative to the same.

2. Discussion and/or action regarding disciplinary policies.

This is a developing story.