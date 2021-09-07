Latest Weather Blog
Schedule of storm debris/trash pickup dates
Ascension Parish:
Garbage Pickup -
*Everyone should put their cans out on their normal collection day
Trash Rangers to restart on 9/1/2021
Dale's to restart on 9/1/2021
Waste Pro to restart on 9/3/2021
Republic Services to restart on 9/1/2021
Debris removal to start on 9/6/2021
More information HERE
The City of Gonzales Contractor, CERES, will begin large scale Hurricane Ida-related debris removal operations from public rights-of-way within the City Limits, on 9/6/2021.
Assumption Parish:
Waste Pro garbage pickup to restart on 9/2/2021
East Baton Rouge Parish:
City of Baton Rouge
Garbage pickup to restart on 8/31/2021
North Landfill to reopen on 8/31/2021
Debris removal to start on 9/7/2021 More information HERE
Baker
Garbage pickup to restart immediately
Recycling service has been suspended
Debris removal to start on 9/3/2021
Zachary
Debris removal to start on 9/6/2021 More information HERE
Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021
Iberville Parish:
Garbage pickup to resume on 8/31/2021 (each route will be pushed back one day.)
Livingston Parish:
Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021
Pointe Coupee Parish:
Pelican will restart on 8/31/2021
Roadside/storm debris pick-up will start on 9/6/2021. Separate white goods from yard debris, and make sure it is at the roadside by 9/5/2021.
St. James Parish:
Parish landfill is open.
Garbage Collection
Waste Management residential collection has been suspended. However, they have opened two public drop off locations as of this morning at 9 am. The drop off points will operate daily from 9 am - 3 pm.
- West Bank Reception Hall | 2455 Hwy 18, Vacherie
- Gramercy Town Hall | 120 N. Montz Ave, Gramercy
- At this time - parish landfills remain open to collect household trash from our residents. Daily hours are from 7 am -6 pm.
Storm Debris
- Tentatively set to begin on Tuesday, September 7
- Residents need to begin separating their debris and moving it to the right of way.
- Debris must be categorized by type in order for it to be picked up. [Normal Household Trash, Vegetative Debris, Construction and Demolition Debris, Appliances, Electronics & Household Hazardous Waste.]
St. Mary Parish:
Garbage Pickup to restart on 8/31/2021
Tangipahoa Parish:
Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021
Parish landfill to reopen on 9/2/2021
Debris removal to begin on 8/31/2021 More information HERE
West Baton Rouge Parish:
Republic's curbside recycling service is suspended.
Garbage, debris pickup to restart on 9/1/2021. Separate vegetative debris and all other debris (couches, fences, etc.)
West Feliciana Parish
Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021
