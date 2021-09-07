Schedule of storm debris/trash pickup dates

Ascension Parish:

Garbage Pickup -

*Everyone should put their cans out on their normal collection day

Trash Rangers to restart on 9/1/2021

Dale's to restart on 9/1/2021

Waste Pro to restart on 9/3/2021

Republic Services to restart on 9/1/2021

Debris removal to start on 9/6/2021

More information HERE

The City of Gonzales Contractor, CERES, will begin large scale Hurricane Ida-related debris removal operations from public rights-of-way within the City Limits, on 9/6/2021.

Assumption Parish:

Waste Pro garbage pickup to restart on 9/2/2021



East Baton Rouge Parish:

City of Baton Rouge

Garbage pickup to restart on 8/31/2021

North Landfill to reopen on 8/31/2021

Debris removal to start on 9/7/2021 More information HERE

Baker

Garbage pickup to restart immediately

Recycling service has been suspended

Debris removal to start on 9/3/2021

Zachary

Debris removal to start on 9/6/2021 More information HERE

Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021

Iberville Parish:

Garbage pickup to resume on 8/31/2021 (each route will be pushed back one day.)



Livingston Parish:

Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021

Pointe Coupee Parish:

Pelican will restart on 8/31/2021

Roadside/storm debris pick-up will start on 9/6/2021. Separate white goods from yard debris, and make sure it is at the roadside by 9/5/2021.



St. James Parish:

Parish landfill is open.

Garbage Collection

Waste Management residential collection has been suspended. However, they have opened two public drop off locations as of this morning at 9 am. The drop off points will operate daily from 9 am - 3 pm.

West Bank Reception Hall | 2455 Hwy 18, Vacherie



Gramercy Town Hall | 120 N. Montz Ave, Gramercy

At this time - parish landfills remain open to collect household trash from our residents. Daily hours are from 7 am -6 pm.

Storm Debris

Tentatively set to begin on Tuesday, September 7

Residents need to begin separating their debris and moving it to the right of way.

Debris must be categorized by type in order for it to be picked up. [Normal Household Trash, Vegetative Debris, Construction and Demolition Debris, Appliances, Electronics & Household Hazardous Waste.]

St. Mary Parish:

Garbage Pickup to restart on 8/31/2021

Tangipahoa Parish:

Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021

Parish landfill to reopen on 9/2/2021

Debris removal to begin on 8/31/2021 More information HERE





West Baton Rouge Parish:

Republic's curbside recycling service is suspended.

Garbage, debris pickup to restart on 9/1/2021. Separate vegetative debris and all other debris (couches, fences, etc.)

West Feliciana Parish

Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021