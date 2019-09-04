Saying goodbye to Mike VI, memorial service to be held Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – LSU's live tiger mascot, Mike VI has passed away after his battle with cancer.

Mike was euthanized in his night house by Dr. David Baker, LSU's attending veterinarian on Oct. 11 just one day after he was transitioned into hospice care and was taken out of his public yard in order for caretakers to observe him to make sure that he did not suffer.

Mike was 11 years old and adopted by LSU in 2007. The tiger mascot was diagnosed with cancer in May and underwent radiotherapy in June at the Mary-Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

According to the university, the Student Government will host a memorial service on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6:45 p.m. for Mike VI in front of his habitat. Fans are also encouraged to share their memories, stories and photos on social media using the hash tag #MikeVI.

LSU veterinary officials announced last week that Mike VI's tumor has grown and his cancer has spread, and gave the tiger just one to two months left to live.

Officials said the tumor, originally in the right side of his head, grew and spread to his neck, right rear leg and his lungs.

Baker said that "nothing more could be gained by radiation" and the search for another tiger has begun. Officials are seeking to get a donated tiger from a rescue facility.

A memorial can be seen in front of Mike VI's yard.