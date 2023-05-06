68°
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday's storms cause damage in East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes
Saturday's morning storms lasted through much of the afternoon and caused damage in East Baton Rouge Parish and the surrounding areas.
Several trees fell and blocked roadways. A woman in Central is lucky to be alive after a tree fell on her home.
In the Red Oak subdivision of Baton Rouge two trees fell one one house.
Trending News
In Ascension Parish siding was ripped off of buildings and ended up in yards and on roofs of homes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central woman rescued after tree falls in storm
-
'In God We Trust' could be displayed in each public school classroom...
-
Dusted crawfish causes Twitter controversy in Louisiana
-
One person killed at Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive
-
DOTD preforming tests and preparatory work ahead of I-10 widening project