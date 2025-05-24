Saturday PM Forecast: Isolated storms for now, wetter days ahead

Hot and humid weather continues with only isolated afternoon storms expected through Monday. A better chance of rain arrives Tuesday, with multiple rounds through the end of the week.

Memorial Day Weekend: So far today, the forecast has gone to expectation with spotty showers and storms forming around the area. These should quickly dissipate right after sunset. Currently, there are some storms in northeast Louisiana driven by an upper-level disturbance. There is a small chance that some of these storms could make it into the area before midnight. This is not in the forecast, but we will continue to monitor.

Sunday and Monday's weather should be similar to today: hot and humid with isolated afternoon storms. Highs will again be in the lower 90s, and any storms that do form will likely fade out by sunset. Lows will be muggy in the 70s.

Up Next: Tuesday through Thursday, high-pressure over the Gulf will weaken a bit and moisture will increase. This will lead to the atmosphere being more primed for showers and storms, especially from late morning to early evening each day. Some storms could bring heavy rain and possibly be strong, but widespread severe weather or flooding isn’t expected at this point.

By the end of the week, there’s a chance a front could push through the area, which would bring slightly cooler and drier weather for the weekend — at least compared to what we usually see in late May or early June.

