Saturday PM Forecast: High pressure building in, heat taking center stage

The heat is about to take center stage as high pressure will steadily lower rain chances. Attention will quickly turn to storms later next week, as a disturbance passes by.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After observing isolated to scattered storms, any remaining activity will quickly fade away in the overnight hours. Lows will be near 76 degrees under mostly clear skies. High pressure will start to build in Sunday leading to hotter and drier conditions! Highs will be near 93 degrees, with peak feels-like values near 105 degrees at times. Although afternoon storms will be possible, coverage will remain isolated.

Up Next: High pressure gets more centered on top of us Monday & Tuesday. This will lead to little to no storm activity, and even hotter conditions! Highs will reach into the middle 90s, with peak feel-like values between 105-110 degrees. Heat alerts could make a return because of these conditions.

Changes arrive by the middle of the week as another disturbance in the tropics approaches. The pattern looks very similar to what we saw this past week! Clouds will increase on Wednesday, with storm coverage slightly increasing as well. Showers and storms will peak in coverage Thursday as the disturbance makes its closest pass. Lingering moisture will lead to storms staying in the forecast through at least the first part of next weekend. Exact details are still being refined at the moment, so make sure to check back for new information.

The Tropics: A tropical wave interacting with a broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for gradual development of this system during the next few days, as it moves westward to west-northwestward around 10 mph. By the middle of next week, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development.

