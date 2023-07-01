Saturday PM Forecast: Heat continues for one more day

Now 8 straight days with heat advisories or warnings.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Another day with an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is from 10am until 8pm. Feels like temperatures will be upwards of 113° into the afternoon hours. Daytime highs topped out in the upper-90s. Overnight more cloud cover will move in and this will set the tone for Sunday’s forecast. Heat continues for Sunday morning. Waking up hot and humid with relatively no wind. By the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine daytime highs will reach the mid-to-upper 90s. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place from 11am to 8pm with feels like temperatures expected to reach 107°. Isolated showers will begin to bubble up just after 2pm. No total washouts expected but a few showers will be around the area.

Up Next: With rain returning back into the forecast, the heat on repeat pattern will begin to break up. Finally some much needed changes begin in the forecast. Waking up near 80° and muggy. Sunny skies at the start of your day. By Monday afternoon temperatures will still be hot, but depending on when and where showers set up, some of us will get a much needed break from the upper-90° heat. Isolated showers will pop-up right on schedule during the peak times of daytime heating. This same trend is set to continue into the rest of the workweek. The heat on repeat pattern takes a step back and the rinse and repeat pattern sets in. By the middle of the workweek, daytime highs will be right around average in the low-90s with sneaky PM showers every afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.