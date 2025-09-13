Saturday PM Forecast: Dry and hot pattern to persist, no fronts in sight

For the foreseeable future, the pattern of hot afternoons with little to no rain will continue. Its time to start watering those lawns and gardens if you want to keep them nice and healthy!

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight, skies will be mainly clear with lows in the upper 60s. The dry and hot pattern persists for Sunday. Highs will reach near 93 degrees under partly sunny skies. Humidity will be noticeable, but not at extreme levels. Rain chances will be near zero, so outdoor plans and activities are good to go. Just make sure to drink plenty of water, and also wear some sunscreen.

Up Next: Available moisture will slightly rise Monday, allowing for a few spotty showers to develop by the afternoon. Coverage will be rather low, so no need to cancel any plans. The rest of the week is once again looking very dry, with no fronts in sight to cool us down. Highs will approach the mid-90s, with lows in the upper 60s. Humidity will stay manageable.

The Tropics: A tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity over the far eastern Atlantic. Dry and stable air will likely limit this system's development over the next few days, but a tropical depression could form by the middle to latter part of next week while moving west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

