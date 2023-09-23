Saturday marks deadline for voter registration

BATON ROUGE - Saturday, Sept. 23, is the deadline to register to vote ahead of the Fall elections.

Those who are not yet registered can do so on geauxvote.com, which also provides a voter portal, information on the candidates and other resources.

Voters can also download the Geaux Vote app on their phones for easy access to ballots and voting polls.

The gubernatorial primary election will take place on Oct. 14, followed by the gubernatorial general election on Nov. 18.