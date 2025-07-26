Saturday AM Forecast: One more stormy day before heat kicks back in

High atmospheric moisture will stay in the area today, leading to numerous showers and storms. The pattern will quickly shift to the heat, as drier air moves in by Sunday.

Today & Tonight: Similar to yesterday, multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected throughout the day. This will start in the morning, and last through the afternoon, with only a few lingering showers in the evening. At any given time, there will be a fair amount of dry locations, but after the day is over, most will have picked up measurable rainfall. Because of the rain and clouds, highs will be manageable, near 90 degrees. Skies will clear in the overnight hours, with lows in the mid 70s.

Up Next: By Sunday, a ridge of high pressure will start to take hold, ushering in drier and more stable air. This shift will significantly limit shower and storm chances, while sending temperatures into the mid-90s—possibly the "mildest" day of the stretch. Conditions turn even more intense Monday and Tuesday, with little to no rain and highs pushing into the upper 90s. Some spots could briefly hit 100 degrees. With high humidity in play, Extreme Heat Warnings may be issued—especially around the Baton Rouge area.

A break from the heat looks likely by midweek, as another tropical disturbance moves through the Gulf. Much like recent systems, it will carry deep tropical moisture, helping to boost rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday. The added clouds and rainfall should help knock temperatures back a bit.

The Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the next 7 days.

