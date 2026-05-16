Saturday AM forecast: Humidity returns today, leading to afternoon storms Sunday

South Louisiana will enjoy another warm and mainly quiet day Saturday as sun and clouds, along with increasing humidity, continue across the region. Rain chances remain very limited through the day, but afternoon showers and thunderstorms begin returning by Sunday.

Today and tonight: Saturday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds with warmer temperatures. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s around Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. Humidity levels will continue increasing through the day as Gulf moisture slowly returns to the region. Saturday night will stay mild and a bit muggy with lows settling into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Most areas will remain dry overnight.





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Up Next: Sunday starts to bring back a more summer-like weather pattern across south Louisiana. Isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, with additional storm chances gradually increasing into next week. Temperatures will remain above average through the middle of next week, with highs generally staying in the mid to upper 80s.

What to look out for: No significant weather hazards are expected Saturday, making for a quiet start to the weekend across the Capital Region. By Sunday afternoon, isolated storms could begin developing during the heat of the day as humidity levels continue increasing. The pattern heading into next week looks more typical for May in Louisiana, with warm temperatures, muggy conditions, and occasional afternoon thunderstorms.





LSU Sports: LSU baseball will take on the Florida Gators baseball at Alex Box Stadium at 2 p.m. under partly sunny skies and warm conditions. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s during the game, with humidity gradually increasing through the afternoon. A light breeze should help at times, and rain is not expected.





Later Saturday evening, LSU softball hosts Akron in NCAA Regional action at Tiger Park at 5:30 p.m. Conditions will stay warm and a bit muggy through first pitch with temperatures settling through the lower 80s during the evening. Overall, it looks like a very favorable weather setup for both games, with dry conditions expected throughout the day.

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– Dave

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