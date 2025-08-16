Saturday AM Forecast: Hot weekend with side of t-storms, Hurricane Erin rapidly intensifying

After Friday’s storms brought some relief, Saturday turns the heat up once again. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Capital Region with highs back in the mid-90s today. Meanwhile in the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Erin is quickly intensifying after becoming the first hurricane of the season on Friday.

Today & Tonight: High pressure is keeping Louisiana hot, humid, and mostly sunny today. Isolated to scattered afternoon storms may develop, bringing gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours, but the main concern is the extreme heat. Highs will reach the mid-90s with feels-like temps over 108°. Stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and watch for signs of heat illness. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Sunday stays hot with highs in the mid-90s and a few afternoon showers or storms possible. The heat sticks around into early next week, with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat index values pushing past 105°. Each afternoon brings a 20–40% chance of storms—most won’t be severe, but any that linger could bring gusty winds and heavy downpours.

The Tropics: Hurricane Erin, the first hurricane of the 2025 season, is moving and strengthening quickly as it passes near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands today. This system intensified from tropical storm strength winds (70mph) to now Category 4 strength (145 mph) in under 24 hours. The outer bands of Erin are expected to produce areas of

heavy rainfall through Sunday across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals of 6 inches, are expected. Locally considerable flash and urban flooding, along with landslides or mudslides, are possible.

Erin may continue to strengthen temporarily over the weekend as it takes a more N/NW turn, and moves east of the Bahamas. Next week, Erin will continue to move North across the western Atlantic.

Northwestern Atlantic: A broad and weak area of low pressure located off the coast of North Carolina is producing disorganized shower activity. Some slight development of this system is possible over the next day or two while it moves little over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. By Monday, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development.

