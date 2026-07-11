Saturday AM forecast: Heavy Rain Threat Builds for Early Next Week

Scattered storms continue today before becoming more numerous Sunday as tropical moisture increases across south Louisiana. The greater concern arrives Monday into Tuesday, when repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding across the Baton Rouge area.

Today and Tonight: Expect another hot and humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s, with heat index values approaching 105 degrees before storms form. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours. Storms will gradually diminish overnight, although a few showers may linger into early Sunday morning.





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Up Next: Rain chances increase Sunday and become even higher Monday as a stalled front interacts with deep tropical moisture across the Gulf Coast. Average rainfall totals of around 2 inches are expected through early next week, but some locations could receive 4 to 5 inches where multiple storms repeatedly move over the same area.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed much of southeast Louisiana under a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall Monday, meaning localized flash flooding becomes an increasing concern, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The good news is that increased cloud cover and rainfall should help keep daytime temperatures a little cooler, with highs only in the middle and upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere across the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf during the next seven days.

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– Dave

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