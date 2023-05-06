Saturday AM Forecast: Another Line of Storms Approaching

An intense line of storms known as a Bow Echo moved through the area this morning bringing several severe thunderstorm warnings with winds of 60 mph, half-inch size hail, an abundance of dangerous lightning and localized heavy rain. That first round of rain has now moved well to the east, but a second and even third round could affect the area late morning and again this afternoon

Today & Tonight : What a rough morning it has been with all of the severe weather that moved through the area during the pre-dawn hours and just after sunrise this morning! Thunderstorm ingredients include moisture, lift and instability,and we had --and still have-- plenty of those parameters in place to pop off several more rounds of showers and thunderstorms leading into late morning and into the afternoon hours. Several impulses, or shortwaves, of energy will continue to rotate through our area this morning and afternoon bringing with the chance of more passing thunderstorms that could contain gusty winds, dangerous lightning, heavy rain and small hail. We have already seen 1-2 inches of rain fall this morning, and we can reasonably expect another 1-2 inches with the next few rounds of passing storms. We stand at a Marginal Risk of Severe Weather with the Threat Level being 1 of 5 today.

Up Next: Sunday will be considerably drier with little more than a spotty shower or thunderstorm expected. Most will miss rain. High temperatures have a good chance at hitting 90 for the first time this year. Monday through Wednesday will be very summer-like with partly sunny skies, spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

--Keller/Josh

