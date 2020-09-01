92°
Sassy MS highway sign trolls Big 10 in COVID reminder
JACKSON, Mississippi - Mississippi used some snarky messages to promote its ongoing measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Interstate messaging signs in Mississippi displayed one Tuesday: "BE LIKE THE BIG 10 STAY HOME AND AVOID GATHERINGS." The signs are meant to remind people that hanging out in crowds increases the chances of spreading COVID-19.
The sign also pokes fun at the Big 10, which postponed its football season amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.
Drivers around Jackson noticed the signs Tuesday.
Louisiana has used the message boards to promote messages about staying healthy and safe, social distancing.
