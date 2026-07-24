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Boat catches fire in Patterson along Main Street, volunteer fire department says
PATTERSON — A boat caught fire on Friday morning along Main Street in Patterson, fire officials told WBRZ.
According to fire officials, the fire near Railroad Avenue was contained by 9 a.m. after crews worked to put it out starting around 8:20 a.m.
Patterson's Main Street runs parallel to Bayou Teche.
The Patterson Police Department, as well as the Bayou Vista and Berwick volunteer fire departments, also responded.
WBRZ has asked fire officials for more information about the blaze, including whether anyone was injured and the extent of the damage.
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