Santa, cash and a gun: Police investigating viral photos taken at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Photos showing two men posing with stacks of cash and a handgun alongside a mall Santa are now at the center of a criminal investigation.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it was looking into the pictures, which appeared to have been taken recently at the Mall of Louisiana. The department said it was first notified about the incident after the photos circulated on social media this past week.

One of the men seen in the photos, 29-year-old Almonzo Paul, was arrested Thursday on an unrelated warrant out of Texas. Paul did not appear to be holding a weapon in the photos.

It's unclear at this time whether anyone will face charges over the incident.