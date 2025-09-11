90°
Sandbags made available for EBR residents during Saturday's flooding

7 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, January 27 2018 Jan 27, 2018 January 27, 2018 11:54 AM January 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- With heavy rain starting early Saturday morning, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome deployed the Department of Public Works to provide sandbags for people in East Baton Rouge where waters were rising.

All across Baton Rouge, streets turned into streams, and Brian Selvage spent the afternoon shoveling sand.

"Like the area I stay in, I see a lot of areas where the water is rising in ditches and canals," Selvage told WBRZ.

He made enough sandbags to take to a family in Central. "Just as a precaution. Just to be on the safe side," he said. "It was on my app on the phone this morning. On my WBRZ app, to let me know just to take precaution."

In Central, front yards were inundated as rain continued to fall.

Sandbag Pick-Up Locations:

WHEN: Saturday, January 27, 2018
3:00pm - 6:00pm

WHERE: BREC Hartley/Vey Park
1702 Gardere Lane
Baton Rouge, LA 70820

BREC Lovett Road Park
13443 Lovett Road
Central, LA 70818

BREC Flannery Road Park
801 Flannery Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Jewel J. Newman Community Center
2013 Central Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
*Sandbags at this location are pre-made

