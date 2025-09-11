Sandbags made available for EBR residents during Saturday's flooding

BATON ROUGE- With heavy rain starting early Saturday morning, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome deployed the Department of Public Works to provide sandbags for people in East Baton Rouge where waters were rising.

All across Baton Rouge, streets turned into streams, and Brian Selvage spent the afternoon shoveling sand.

"Like the area I stay in, I see a lot of areas where the water is rising in ditches and canals," Selvage told WBRZ.

He made enough sandbags to take to a family in Central. "Just as a precaution. Just to be on the safe side," he said. "It was on my app on the phone this morning. On my WBRZ app, to let me know just to take precaution."

In Central, front yards were inundated as rain continued to fall.

Sandbag Pick-Up Locations:

WHEN: Saturday, January 27, 2018

3:00pm - 6:00pm

WHERE: BREC Hartley/Vey Park

1702 Gardere Lane

Baton Rouge, LA 70820

BREC Lovett Road Park

13443 Lovett Road

Central, LA 70818

BREC Flannery Road Park

801 Flannery Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Jewel J. Newman Community Center

2013 Central Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

*Sandbags at this location are pre-made