55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints will travel to London in 2022

2 hours 1 minute ago Monday, February 28 2022 Feb 28, 2022 February 28, 2022 9:17 AM February 28, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: NFL

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints will play one of their games overseas this coming NFL season.

The league unveiled this week the teams which will play in its annual series of international games. This season will mark the Saints' third trip to London.

Other teams making the trip to London include the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trending News

Other international games planned this coming season include the NFL's inaugural trip to Munich, Germany featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals' visit to Mexico City. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days