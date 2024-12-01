Saints stopped on 4th down late, lose to Rams 21-14

NEW ORLEANS - After winning two in a row under Interim Head Coach Darren Rizzi, the New Orleans Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in the Superdome.

After the Saints were stopped on 4th and 3 from the Rams 9-yard line with 1:13 left in the game, Los Angeles was able to run the clock out and secure a 21-14 win.

The Saints defense shutout the Rams offense in the first half, but Los Angeles made adjustments and scored three touchdowns in the second half.

New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr finished the game 24-of-37 for 184 yards and a touchdown. Alvin Kamara had 23 carries for 112 yards.

The Saints are now 4-8 this season. They travel to New York to play the Giants next week.