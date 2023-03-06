77°
Saints sign 4-year deal with former Raiders QB Carr

1 hour 53 seconds ago Monday, March 06 2023 Mar 6, 2023 March 06, 2023 9:43 AM March 06, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints signed a deal with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, according to the NFL. 

Carr is a former Raiders quarterback from Fresno, California. He played with the Raiders since 2014. 

