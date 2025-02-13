Saints re-sign former LSU and Catholic High running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to one-year deal

Courtesy: Sports Illustrated

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have decided to re-sign running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

Edwards-Helaire is no stranger to the bayou state. He is a native of Baton Rouge and a stand out at both Catholic High School and LSU. He was drafted 32nd overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While with the Chiefs from 2020-2023, Edwards-Helaire played in 50 regular season games and rushed for 1,891 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He also recorded 92 passes for 789 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire joined the Saints practice squad late in the 2024 season. He played in the Saints' final two games where he rushed for 46 yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 24 yards.

Edwards-Helaire will enter his fifth NFL season with his hometown team in August.