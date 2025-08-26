Saints name Spencer Rattler their starting QB for 2025 season

NEW ORLEANS - After weeks of battle, the New Orleans Saints have named Spencer Rattler their starting quarterback. The team made the official decision on Tuesday afternoon.

Spencer Rattler has been named the #Saints starting QB, Kellen Moore announced pic.twitter.com/AECr38PC2v — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 26, 2025

Rattler and rookie QB Tyler Shough had been in a battle for the position throughout training camp and preseason.

After three preseason games, Rattler went 30/43 passing (69.8%) for 295 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 inteception.

Shough finished those three games 36/54 passing (66.7%) for 333 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

The Saints will open their 2025 season under new head coach Kellen Moore on Sunday, Sept. 7 at home against the Arizona Cardinals.