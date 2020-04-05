70°
Saints legend Tom Dempsey dies from COVID-19

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Former Saints and legendary NFL kicker, Tom Dempsey, has died shortly after contracting the COVID-19 virus. 

Dempsey tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. It was only four days ago that reports of him recovering from the virus came out.

Prior to his death, Dempsey had battled Alzheimer's disease and dementia since 2012. It is said that he was one of several residents living in a senior living facility in New Orleans when he became infected by the virus.

Dempsey etched himself into the NFL record books, despite being born without toes on his right foot or fingers on his right hand. He is best known for his record setting 63-yard field goal back in 1970.

Dempsey was 73 years old. 

