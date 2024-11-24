Saints legend Steve Gleason recovering from accidental fall

NEW ORLEANS - Saints legend Steve Gleason was hurt in an accident Saturday that happened while he was exiting his van.

According to Gleason's social media pages, he was getting out of his van to speak at the Gleason Life Skills Volleyball Camp. A post said that Gleason was hurt but spared from greater injury because he was strapped to his wheelchair.

Gleason, 47, is resting at his home as he recovers.

Steve had an accident exiting his van yesterday to speak at the Gleason Life Skills Volleyball Clinic. It was traumatic for him and for all of us who witnessed him mangled on the asphalt. Although he is hurt, it could have been much worse.



Gleason played safety for the Saints for seven seasons. After his football career, he was diagnosed with ALS. In 2024, he was given the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.