62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints legend Steve Gleason recovering from accidental fall

2 hours 12 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, November 24 2024 Nov 24, 2024 November 24, 2024 7:41 PM November 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Saints legend Steve Gleason was hurt in an accident Saturday that happened while he was exiting his van. 

According to Gleason's social media pages, he was getting out of his van to speak at the Gleason Life Skills Volleyball Camp. A post said that Gleason was hurt but spared from greater injury because he was strapped to his wheelchair. 

Gleason, 47, is resting at his home as he recovers. 

Trending News

Gleason played safety for the Saints for seven seasons. After his football career, he was diagnosed with ALS. In 2024, he was given the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days